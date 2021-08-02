Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.08 Million in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South State by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in South State by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in South State by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

