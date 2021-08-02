Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

