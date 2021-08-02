Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $33,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $7,406,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
