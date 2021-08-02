Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

