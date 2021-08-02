Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,471,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,074,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

