Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

