Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brady by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.68 on Monday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

