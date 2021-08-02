Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,260,282. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.