Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $267.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.07. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

