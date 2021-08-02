Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 9,370 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.78 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

