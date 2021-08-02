Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

GTPAU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

