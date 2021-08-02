Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 222.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uniQure worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.