Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,070 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,681,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $14,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

