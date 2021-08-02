Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $127,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.29 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

