Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.76 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

