Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $20,659,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,037,309 shares of company stock valued at $183,991,581 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

