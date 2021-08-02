Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $782.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $825.54. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

