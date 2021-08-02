Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,466 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNB stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

