Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

