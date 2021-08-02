Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.71.
In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
