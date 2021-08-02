SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%.
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
