SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 24,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

