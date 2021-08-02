SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.
NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 24,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
