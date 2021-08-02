SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,018,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

