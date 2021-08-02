SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

