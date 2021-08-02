Stabilize One Day Volume Tops $6,987.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stabilize has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Stabilize has a total market cap of $191,342.87 and $6,987.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

