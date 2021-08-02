Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.46. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

