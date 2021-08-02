Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $327,657.83 and $44.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,266,895 coins and its circulating supply is 296,263 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

