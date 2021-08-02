Stacks Price Reaches $1.29 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $57.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,154,301 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

