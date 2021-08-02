Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $955.70

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $955.70 and $12.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017285 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

