Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $591,901.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,696,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

