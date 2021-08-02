Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $197.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.