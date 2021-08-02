Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.02. 225,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,417. The stock has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

