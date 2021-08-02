State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,517 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $296.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

