State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 86,687 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $26.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

