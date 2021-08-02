State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.82 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

