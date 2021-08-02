State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

HSY opened at $178.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.16. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.