State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.