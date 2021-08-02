State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $173.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $173.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

