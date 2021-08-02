State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

