State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

