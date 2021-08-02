State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $368.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.44. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

