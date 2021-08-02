State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STE stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $219.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.