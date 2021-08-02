State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

