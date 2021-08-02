State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

