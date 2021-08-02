State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.14% of Vontier worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

