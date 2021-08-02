State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

