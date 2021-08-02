State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.