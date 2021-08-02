State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $272.39 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.