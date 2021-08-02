State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.94 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

