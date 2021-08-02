State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,721.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,812,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,985,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

HUBS opened at $596.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.13 and a 1-year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.