State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

